Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Invests $275,000 in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,659 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 0.7% during the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Medtronic by 19.7% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.45.

Medtronic stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.46. 5,597,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,604,182. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.95 and a 200 day moving average of $113.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $145.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. Medtronic’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

