Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Invests $258,000 in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at $53,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 162.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

MNST traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,706,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,980. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.43. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $71.78 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.92.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

