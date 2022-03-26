Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Takes $293,000 Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 24.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,408,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,999,000 after purchasing an additional 675,454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,539,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,140,000 after purchasing an additional 22,370 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 128.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 74,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 41,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAG traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,250,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,243,809. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.79. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

