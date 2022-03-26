$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for HEICO’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. HEICO posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEICO will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HEICO.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $490.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.52 million. HEICO had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.29.

In related news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 8,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,279,353.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $3,018,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,369 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,523 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEI. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,481,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $502,056,000 after purchasing an additional 456,514 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in HEICO during the fourth quarter worth about $37,244,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in HEICO during the third quarter worth about $14,334,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in HEICO by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 377,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,397,000 after buying an additional 89,554 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HEICO by 1,092.0% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 85,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,336,000 after buying an additional 78,754 shares during the period. 26.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HEI traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $154.56. 277,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,967. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.90 and its 200-day moving average is $141.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 66.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.13. HEICO has a twelve month low of $121.26 and a twelve month high of $156.46.

About HEICO (Get Rating)

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HEICO (HEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.