2,282 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Acquired by Reuter James Wealth Management LLC

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,370,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,967,000 after buying an additional 30,499 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,355,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,871,000 after buying an additional 438,637 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,353,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,685,000 after buying an additional 168,424 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,028,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,232,000 after buying an additional 167,983 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,995,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,638,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOE traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,880. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.31. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.