Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) will announce $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings. FS KKR Capital posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FS KKR Capital.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 4,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $104,909.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian R. Ford bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.12 per share, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,592 shares of company stock valued at $172,528. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 32.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FSK traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,274,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,429. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average of $21.92. FS KKR Capital has a 12 month low of $19.28 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.13%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.16%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

