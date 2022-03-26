Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSKGet Rating) will announce $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings. FS KKR Capital posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FS KKR Capital.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 4,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $104,909.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian R. Ford bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.12 per share, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,592 shares of company stock valued at $172,528. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 32.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FSK traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,274,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,429. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average of $21.92. FS KKR Capital has a 12 month low of $19.28 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.13%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.16%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS KKR Capital (FSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK)

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.