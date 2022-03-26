QUAI DAO (QUAI) Achieves Market Cap of $1.07 Million

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 26th. One QUAI DAO coin can now be bought for $0.0268 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. QUAI DAO has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $190,496.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QUAI DAO has traded up 8.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QUAI DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00047236 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,103.41 or 0.06994989 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,239.56 or 0.99714737 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00043723 BTC.

About QUAI DAO

QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL . The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO

QUAI DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUAI DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUAI DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUAI DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “QUAIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for QUAI DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUAI DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.