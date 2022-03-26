BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.100-$1.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $990 million-$996 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $980.46 million.BOX also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.240-$0.250 EPS.

BOX stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,032. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.67. BOX has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $28.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.89 and a beta of 1.27.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The firm had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BOX will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BOX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BOX from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BOX from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.55.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $3,999,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,858 shares of company stock worth $4,783,729 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BOX in the 4th quarter worth $401,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of BOX by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BOX by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BOX by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BOX by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 594,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

