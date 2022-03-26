Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Short Interest Update

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 478.0% from the February 28th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Manganese X Energy stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 257,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,396. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average is $0.24. Manganese X Energy has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $0.47.

Manganese X Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio include the Battery Hill manganese property consisting of 55 claims totaling 1,228 hectares located in Carlton County, south western New Brunswick; and Peter Lake Copper-Nickel-Cobalt property comprising 44 contiguous mining titles totaling approximately 2,568 hectares located in the Mont-Laurier Terrane, Central Grenville Province, Quebec.

