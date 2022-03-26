Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Short Interest Update

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 478.0% from the February 28th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Manganese X Energy stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 257,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,396. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average is $0.24. Manganese X Energy has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $0.47.
