Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Makes New $383,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,840,000 after buying an additional 19,181 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,775,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,800,000 after buying an additional 103,908 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 69,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,187,000.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $46.09. 22,809,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,123,412. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $55.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.59.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

