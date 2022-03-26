PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PCCWY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,522. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. PCCW has a twelve month low of $4.84 and a twelve month high of $6.17.

About PCCW

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

