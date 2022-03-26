Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,957 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,000. Walmart accounts for 1.6% of Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 42,670 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 66,547 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 22,623 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in Walmart by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 53,608 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $143.45. 4,695,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,377,610. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.63 and a 200-day moving average of $142.09. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.01 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The firm has a market cap of $397.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $2,139,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $1,382,516.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,028,635 shares of company stock worth $279,749,005. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

