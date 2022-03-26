Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $400.00.
Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Topdanmark A/S from 365.00 to 400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Shares of TPDKY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.66. 165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333. Topdanmark A/S has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $6.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.37.
Topdanmark A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)
Topdanmark A/S engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Private, Small Medium Enterprise (SME), Non-Life Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Private segment sells insurance policies to individual households. The SME segment offers policies to Danish-based SMEs and agricultural businesses.
