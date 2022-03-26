Analysts Set Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Price Target at $23.30

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.30.

Several research firms recently commented on GLNG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Golar LNG from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Golar LNG from $20.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Golar LNG from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Golar LNG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of GLNG stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,938,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,414. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average of $13.98. Golar LNG has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $24.86.

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 91.35%. The company had revenue of $115.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.01 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Golar LNG will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLNG. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,800,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $84,254,000 after buying an additional 1,129,318 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,284,835 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,544,000 after buying an additional 21,023 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 177.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,300,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,863,000 after buying an additional 831,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,333 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,215,000 after buying an additional 283,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the fourth quarter worth $11,331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

