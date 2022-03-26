HYCON Hits Market Cap of $651,240.78 (HYC)

HYCON (HYC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last week, HYCON has traded 37.2% higher against the dollar. HYCON has a total market cap of $651,240.78 and approximately $299,058.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HYCON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001831 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00047077 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000056 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HYCON

HYCON (HYC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official website is hycon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

