Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 3,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 5,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,034 shares of company stock worth $10,166,136. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.35.

Shares of CAT traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $223.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,581,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,395,232. The firm has a market cap of $119.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.67 and a 52-week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.