Signaturefd LLC Has $588,000 Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 71.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,356 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 502.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,450,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,684 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2,072.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,351,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,215 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,570,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,371,951,000 after purchasing an additional 752,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,054,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,464,000 after purchasing an additional 603,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

Realty Income stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.95. 2,627,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,671,372. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $63.41 and a 12 month high of $74.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.29, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 314.90%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

