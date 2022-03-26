Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.440-$0.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $875 million-$895 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $853.90 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCW. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mister Car Wash from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. William Blair initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Mister Car Wash from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mister Car Wash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Mister Car Wash from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.80.

Shares of NYSE:MCW traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $15.80. 1,599,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,741. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.13 and its 200 day moving average is $17.31. Mister Car Wash has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Mister Car Wash had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 13,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $262,051.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $82,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,896 shares of company stock valued at $463,919.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Mister Car Wash by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

