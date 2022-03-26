JMG Financial Group Ltd. Sells 1,465 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 33,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17,562.3% in the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 728,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,603,000 after buying an additional 724,797 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Argyle Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.65.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.20. The company had a trading volume of 22,394,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,656,492. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $91.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

