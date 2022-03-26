Signaturefd LLC Buys 635 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,974,000 after buying an additional 1,053,988 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,807,000 after buying an additional 677,456 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,663,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,433,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,550,000 after buying an additional 310,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 396,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,978,000 after buying an additional 237,339 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $78.11. 1,188,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,505,988. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.97 and its 200-day moving average is $79.60. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

