Signaturefd LLC Purchases 165 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,175,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,941,000 after buying an additional 49,665 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 7.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 292,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,801,000 after buying an additional 19,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 35.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PH. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.81.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PH traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $290.43. The company had a trading volume of 342,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,934. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $268.51 and a 1-year high of $340.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $298.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

