VITE Hits Market Cap of $27.22 Million (VITE)

VITE (VITE) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. VITE has a total market capitalization of $27.22 million and approximately $6.56 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VITE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0541 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, VITE has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VITE Profile

VITE is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,033,573,237 coins and its circulating supply is 503,151,765 coins. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

