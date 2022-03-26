Reelcause, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCIT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Reelcause, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCIT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 260.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS RCIT remained flat at $$0.04 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,438. Reelcause has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04.
About Reelcause (Get Rating)
