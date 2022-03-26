Reelcause, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCIT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Reelcause, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCIT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 260.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS RCIT remained flat at $$0.04 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,438. Reelcause has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04.

About Reelcause

Reelcause, Inc engages in the manufacturing of renewable energy products. Its products include general industrial machinery and equipment. The firm focuses on commercializing patented technology related to new renewable energy projects. Its patents are used for a product that produces energy using water.

