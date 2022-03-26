Sandston Co. (OTCMKTS:SDON) Short Interest Update

Sandston Co. (OTCMKTS:SDON – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 89.0% from the February 28th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Sandston stock remained flat at $$0.20 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.16. Sandston has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.20.

Sandston Corp. intends to consider investment opportunities and incurring administrative expenses related to legal, accounting and administrative activities. The company was founded in October 1983 and is headquartered in Traverse City, MI.

