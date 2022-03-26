Sandston Co. (OTCMKTS:SDON) Short Interest Update

Sandston Co. (OTCMKTS:SDON – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 89.0% from the February 28th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Sandston stock remained flat at $$0.20 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.16. Sandston has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.20.
About Sandston (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sandston (SDON)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Sandston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.