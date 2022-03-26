Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $352.47 Million

Equities analysts expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) to announce sales of $352.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hilltop’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $367.30 million and the lowest is $326.30 million. Hilltop posted sales of $523.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hilltop.
Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Hilltop had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $389.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hilltop stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.16. The company had a trading volume of 258,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,165. Hilltop has a 1 year low of $28.87 and a 1 year high of $39.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.84.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.
About Hilltop (Get Rating)
Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hilltop (HTH)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilltop (HTH)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.