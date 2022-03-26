Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $352.47 Million

Equities analysts expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) to announce sales of $352.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hilltop’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $367.30 million and the lowest is $326.30 million. Hilltop posted sales of $523.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hilltop.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Hilltop had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $389.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hilltop by 0.4% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 84,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hilltop by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Hilltop by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Hilltop by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Hilltop by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.16. The company had a trading volume of 258,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,165. Hilltop has a 1 year low of $28.87 and a 1 year high of $39.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

About Hilltop (Get Rating)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilltop (HTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.