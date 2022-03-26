Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Receives $4.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.17.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.85 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of Trican Well Service stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.89. 62,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,585. Trican Well Service has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $2.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.53.

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

