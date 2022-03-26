$4.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) will announce $4.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Halliburton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.30 billion and the lowest is $4.11 billion. Halliburton reported sales of $3.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full-year sales of $18.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.88 billion to $18.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $20.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.71 billion to $21.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.89.

In other Halliburton news, insider Mark Richard sold 16,318 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $540,941.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,772 shares of company stock valued at $6,384,607. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 9.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,581,072 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $105,914,000 after acquiring an additional 396,798 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter worth about $1,038,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,274,854 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,474,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in Halliburton during the third quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.90. The company had a trading volume of 10,793,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,040,192. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $39.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

