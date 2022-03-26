FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Announces Earnings Results

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. FactSet Research Systems updated its FY 2022 guidance to $12.750-$13.150 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $12.75-13.15 EPS.

FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $5.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $414.18. The company had a trading volume of 377,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,393. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $415.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.19. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $304.07 and a 1-year high of $495.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.50.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total value of $1,015,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $8,504,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $588,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $972,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

