Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 11.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,896,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Humana by 1.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Humana by 6.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Humana by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in Humana by 9.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.36.

HUM stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $435.54. The stock had a trading volume of 702,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,964. The firm has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $419.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $427.06.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.30) EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 12.35%.

Humana Profile (Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.