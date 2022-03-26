Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.30-7.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.55-9.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.60 billion.Darden Restaurants also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.300-$7.450 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Stephens dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.77.

DRI traded down $2.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.80. 1,730,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.43. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $116.04 and a 1-year high of $164.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at $184,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 10,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

