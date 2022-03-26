Signaturefd LLC Sells 897 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,277 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 820.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 35.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $26.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James set a $27.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.37.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $24.54. 16,977,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,952,358. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.25. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

