Signaturefd LLC Acquires 2,042 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,699 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,177 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,742,247 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,833,000 after buying an additional 93,958 shares during the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 22,266 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,438,569 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,441,000 after buying an additional 85,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,672 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

GSK stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $43.28. The company had a trading volume of 9,613,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,296,201. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $35.63 and a 12-month high of $46.85. The stock has a market cap of $110.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.12.

GlaxoSmithKline ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

