$6.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $6.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Boise Cascade’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.00 and the lowest is $5.80. Boise Cascade posted earnings per share of $3.76 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will report full year earnings of $14.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.40 to $15.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $10.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Boise Cascade.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 58.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS.

BCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson upgraded Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

In other Boise Cascade news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 4,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total value of $373,145.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,215 shares of company stock worth $882,242 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 758.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCC traded up $1.34 on Monday, reaching $72.80. 460,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,138. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $85.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.73 and a 200 day moving average of $68.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 2.67%.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

