Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60. Harley-Davidson reported earnings per share of $1.68 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Harley-Davidson.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $816.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.85 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HOG. Morgan Stanley upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $230,357.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $38.61. 1,268,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,996,750. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $52.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harley-Davidson (HOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.