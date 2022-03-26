First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decrease of 88.4% from the February 28th total of 192,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:FTXO traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.69. The stock had a trading volume of 116,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,773. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $28.43 and a 1 year high of $37.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.99 and its 200-day moving average is $33.81.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.127 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.
