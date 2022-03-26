First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decrease of 88.4% from the February 28th total of 192,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXO traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.69. The stock had a trading volume of 116,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,773. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $28.43 and a 1 year high of $37.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.99 and its 200-day moving average is $33.81.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.127 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTXO. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 2,977.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 1,503.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.