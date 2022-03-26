Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Short Interest Down 90.6% in March

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 90.6% from the February 28th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBWR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,377,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 28.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $283,000.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,636. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $54.62 and a 52-week high of $70.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.54 and a 200 day moving average of $63.68.

