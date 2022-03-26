Short Interest in Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ) Drops By 90.8%

Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 90.8% from the February 28th total of 9,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Black Spade Acquisition by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 360,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 110,561 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Spade Acquisition by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 87,398 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Spade Acquisition by 277.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 186,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 137,194 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Black Spade Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $1,062,000. Finally, Strategic Vision Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Black Spade Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $991,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:BSAQ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.68. 39,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,828. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.65. Black Spade Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $9.98.
Black Spade Acquisition Co is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Black Spade Acquisition Co is based in Central, Hong Kong.
