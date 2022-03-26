Signaturefd LLC Acquires 995 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 1.5% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in Eaton by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 4.5% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in Eaton by 0.8% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETN traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.18. 1,196,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071,803. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $131.86 and a 1-year high of $175.72.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.67%.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Mizuho dropped their target price on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price objective on Eaton in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.35.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

