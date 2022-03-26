Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 482.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of NYSE HSBC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,541,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,792,696. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $38.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $141.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.52%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HSBC. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 510 ($6.71) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 575 ($7.57) to GBX 565 ($7.44) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $496.67.

HSBC Profile (Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.