Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,411 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,388,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,504,000 after purchasing an additional 158,535 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 13,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 139,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3,605.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 40,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $23.84. 31,578,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,894,340. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

