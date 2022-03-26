$2.47 Billion in Sales Expected for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hershey’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.52 billion and the lowest is $2.43 billion. Hershey reported sales of $2.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hershey will report full year sales of $9.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.65 billion to $9.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.94 billion to $10.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hershey.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. Hershey’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.79.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 530 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total transaction of $110,801.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James Turoff sold 806 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.01, for a total transaction of $153,954.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,013,762 shares of company stock worth $206,106,199 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hershey by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,315,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,236,000 after buying an additional 92,673 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 2.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,265,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,629,000 after buying an additional 72,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,810,000 after buying an additional 62,489 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 0.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,418,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,347,000 after buying an additional 14,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Hershey by 110.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,997,000 after buying an additional 1,227,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.37. 793,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,249. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.20. The stock has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.39. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $156.18 and a fifty-two week high of $216.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.63%.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

