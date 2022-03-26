Signaturefd LLC Grows Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $51,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.67.

GS stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $337.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,573,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,498. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.72 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 38.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

