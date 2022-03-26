Western Union (NYSE:WU) Receives Hold Rating from Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research reissued their hold rating on shares of Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Wolfe Research currently has a $21.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WU. Bank of America downgraded shares of Western Union from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a sell rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.32.

WU traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $18.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,691,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,609,199. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.90. Western Union has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.71.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 291.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.72%.

Western Union declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,702,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,930,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905,368 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Western Union by 139.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,143,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,357,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Western Union by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,143,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914,104 shares during the period. Finally, Discerene Group LP grew its holdings in Western Union by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 5,681,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $101,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

