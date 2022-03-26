Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.28 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) to post $2.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Interpublic Group of Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.43 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies posted sales of $2.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will report full year sales of $10.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.43 billion to $10.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.88 billion to $11.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Interpublic Group of Companies.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share.

IPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.90.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $150,767.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,369,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,417 shares of company stock worth $2,734,172. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPG. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IPG traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.45. 3,034,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,673,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Interpublic Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $27.89 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

