Analysts Expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) to Post $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.29. Sapiens International also reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $119.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Sapiens International’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPNS. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPNS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,466,000 after acquiring an additional 31,948 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,464,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,161,000 after acquiring an additional 60,820 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 608,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 17,348 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 484,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,703,000 after acquiring an additional 32,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. 32.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPNS stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.94. The company had a trading volume of 54,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.35. Sapiens International has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.32.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

