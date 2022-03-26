Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.180-$1.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.75 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.86 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.330-$0.380 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ELAN traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,312,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,671,595. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.80. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.36.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.63.

In other news, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,586,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,775,000 after acquiring an additional 548,577 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,421,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,101,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,258,000 after acquiring an additional 190,114 shares during the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

