Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Short Interest Update

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.1% from the February 28th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Luvu Brands stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,502. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 million, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.18. Luvu Brands has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.26.

About Luvu Brands

Luvu Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various wellness, lifestyle, and casual seating products worldwide. The company offers Liberator, a brand category of products for enhancing sexual performance; and bed therapy products, assistive in relieving medical conditions associated with acid reflux, surgery recovery, and chronic pain under the Avana brand.

