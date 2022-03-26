Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Short Interest Down 98.2% in March

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOYGet Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.2% from the February 28th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NINOY stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.62. 10,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,576. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Nikon has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $12.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.58.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Nikon had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Research analysts predict that Nikon will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Nikon (Get Rating)

Nikon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical instruments. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Products, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology and Others. The Imaging Products segment deals with the manufacture and sale of imaging products and peripherals such as digital single-lens reflex cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

