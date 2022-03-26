Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Short Interest Down 98.2% in March

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.2% from the February 28th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NINOY stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.62. 10,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,576. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Nikon has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $12.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.58.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Nikon had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Research analysts predict that Nikon will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Nikon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical instruments. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Products, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology and Others. The Imaging Products segment deals with the manufacture and sale of imaging products and peripherals such as digital single-lens reflex cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

