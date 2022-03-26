Short Interest in Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY) Drops By 99.7%

Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the February 28th total of 314,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

OTCMKTS PHOJY remained flat at $$22.09 on Friday. Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.67.

Get Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 17th.

PhosAgro PJSC is a holding company, which engages in the production and supply of mineral fertilizers, phosphate rock, monocalcium feed phosphate, ammophose and diammonium phosphates, apatite concentrate, and nepheline concentrate. The company operates through the following segments: Phosphate-Based Products and Nitrogen-Based Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.