Signaturefd LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,034,153,000 after acquiring an additional 657,340 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 790,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $491,422,000 after acquiring an additional 395,021 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 808,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $503,003,000 after acquiring an additional 304,079 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 385,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $239,968,000 after acquiring an additional 209,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.50, for a total transaction of $195,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.69, for a total value of $370,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $23,239,132. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $19.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $561.87. 1,355,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,224. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 492.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $556.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $613.88.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOW. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.07.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

